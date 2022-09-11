Head-To-Head Comparison: Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) versus Its Rivals

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) is one of 270 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ginkgo Bioworks to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks’ peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ginkgo Bioworks Competitors 674 3562 10294 152 2.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 165.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.43%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than its peers.

53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -549.38% -47.12% -36.26% Ginkgo Bioworks Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million -$1.83 billion -1.50 Ginkgo Bioworks Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 3.91

Ginkgo Bioworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.