Head-To-Head Contrast: Exscientia (EXAI) vs. The Competition

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 270 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Exscientia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -5.34 Exscientia Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 3.91

Analyst Recommendations

Exscientia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 674 3562 10294 152 2.68

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.38%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Summary

Exscientia competitors beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

