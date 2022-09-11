Head to Head Review: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.70 -3.08 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.78 -$16.95 million ($0.38) -10.66

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 69.25, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 446.42%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Ayr Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12% Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.38%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of August 11, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 50 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

