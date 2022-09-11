Head-To-Head Survey: CCA Industries (CAWW) versus Its Rivals

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CCA Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCA Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries Competitors 122 940 981 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 23.15%. Given CCA Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCA Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries’ peers have a beta of 38.81, indicating that their average share price is 3,781% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCA Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.03% N/A N/A CCA Industries Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million -$600,000.00 -11.95 CCA Industries Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.25

CCA Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCA Industries peers beat CCA Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

