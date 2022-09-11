Head to Head Survey: InvenTrust Properties (IVT) and Its Peers

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InvenTrust Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InvenTrust Properties and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 InvenTrust Properties Competitors 1874 11162 12923 274 2.44

Profitability

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 19.64% 2.76% 1.92% InvenTrust Properties Competitors 14.91% 1.42% 2.36%

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 124.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 119.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million -$5.36 million 40.88 InvenTrust Properties Competitors $790.42 million $173.61 million 34.10

InvenTrust Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. InvenTrust Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties rivals beat InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.