Head-To-Head Survey: MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) versus Its Competitors

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MiNK Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 -$30.21 million -2.36 MiNK Therapeutics Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 3.91

MiNK Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics Competitors 674 3562 10294 152 2.68

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 527.24%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.17%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -121.61% MiNK Therapeutics Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics peers beat MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

