Head to Head Survey: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $45.89 million 1.97 -$26.50 million ($1.26) -0.94 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.36 $4.86 million ($0.95) -1.67

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mogo has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.5% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mogo and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 433.61%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.57%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -164.10% -20.83% -14.11% Bit Digital -147.78% -34.98% -31.50%

Summary

Mogo beats Bit Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans. The company also offers Mogo Trade, a free stock trading platform with real-time stock quotes and funding; and Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies. In addition, it operates Carta, a digital payments software platform that enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

