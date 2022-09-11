Head to Head Survey: Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) vs. Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 46.34% 17.51% 1.99% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Parke Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $90.87 million 2.94 $40.76 million $3.41 6.57 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, and Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides line of credit, small business administration loans, term loans, and leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. The company provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. The company operates through 32 branches in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

