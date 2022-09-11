HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

