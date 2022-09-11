HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.78 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $58.78 million and $841.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

