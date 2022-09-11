HEdpAY Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and $12,010.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEdpAY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.