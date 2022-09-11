Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Tops $649.00 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00023829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $649.00 million and approximately $35.28 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00160566 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00094825 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) is a Proof of Coverage coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,967,848 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
