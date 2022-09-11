Helix Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $4,344.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00151662 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

