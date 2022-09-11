Helix Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $4,344.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00151662 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Helix
Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helix
Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.