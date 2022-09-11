Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Lifted by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 316.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

