Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $519,385.34 and $40,797.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,806,767 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

