HempCoin (THC) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

HempCoin (THC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $830,937.58 and approximately $8.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000873 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,224,245 coins and its circulating supply is 267,089,095 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

