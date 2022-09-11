HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,979.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $11,979.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

