Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after buying an additional 701,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

