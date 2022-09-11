HEX Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, HEX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $8.42 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127588 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.