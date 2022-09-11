HEX Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, HEX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $8.42 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127588 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD.CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.