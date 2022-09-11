Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $633,657.31 and approximately $13,017.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

