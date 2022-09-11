High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,430.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $146,430.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get High Performance Blockchain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Performance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Performance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.