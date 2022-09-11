Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.