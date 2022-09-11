Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $315.17

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $315.17 and traded as low as $277.70. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $287.90, with a volume of 2,602 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $618.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.