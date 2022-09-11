HODL (HODL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One HODL coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HODL has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. HODL has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $17,161.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.23 or 0.08082729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00288866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00726073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00599322 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,322,007,267,967 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

