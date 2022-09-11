Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 1,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.