Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Up 16.6%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 33,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Home Bistro had a negative net margin of 358.31% and a negative return on equity of 617.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

