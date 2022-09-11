Homeros (HMR) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Homeros (HMR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $14.02 million and $91,969.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

