Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $824,161.99 and $883.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Honest

HNST is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-2 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

