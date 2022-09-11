Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0088

Honest (HNST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $830,888.06 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Honest Coin Profile

HNST is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-2 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

