Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.