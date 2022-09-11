Hoo Token Trading 26.2% Higher This Week (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
