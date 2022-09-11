Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $91,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $168.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

