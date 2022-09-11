Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

