Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,135,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,872,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $38.58 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.
