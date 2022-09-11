Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,667 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

