Hord (HORD) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hord (HORD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $210,692.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

About Hord

HORD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins. The official website for Hord is www.hord.app/#token.

Buying and Selling Hord

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord Fund is a data protocol that enables market leaders to broadcast their portfolio holdings while providing smart contracts that consume the broadcasted data to allow the masses to seamlessly mirror the live portfolio changes of market leaders. The protocol is designed to facilitate the most commonplace behavioral trait in crypto: social hodling.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

