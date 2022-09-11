Horizen Market Capitalization Reaches $212.71 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $16.60 or 0.00077198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $212.71 million and $9.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00299825 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00119087 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,250 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
