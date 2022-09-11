Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 138,220 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,220 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

