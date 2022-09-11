Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,142,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.11 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

