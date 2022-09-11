Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.