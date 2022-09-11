Horizon Investments LLC Buys 4,987 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.