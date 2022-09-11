Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.