Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.