Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 65,386 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

