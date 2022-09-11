Horizon Investments LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 483,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at $9,798,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TMX opened at $44.74 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terminix Global Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.