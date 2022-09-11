Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $44,341.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol (CRYPTO:HZN) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

