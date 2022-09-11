Howdoo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $813,212.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075576 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

