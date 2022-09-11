Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.6 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.