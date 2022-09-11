H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HRB opened at $44.99 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. FMR LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

