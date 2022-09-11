HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.40 ($7.93).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.83 billion and a PE ratio of 921.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 530.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

